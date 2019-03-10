|
|
Age 97 of Shoreview died on March 8, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Anna Mae; parents, Clarence and Elizabeth and brother, Lyle. Survived by children, Jim (Jean) and Vicki (Bill) Shipley; grandchildren, Shawn (Ashlee) Murray, Amy (Neil) Doucette and Andy Jansen; great-grandchildren, Michael and Joseph Murray, Sean and Elsie Anne Doucette; sister, Joan Gram; sisters-in-law, Carole Ann Mengelkoch and Rosalyn Boyhtari; special friend, Teresa Schoener, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, March 15th at 10:30 AM (visitation 9:30 – 10:30 AM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH; 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor. Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. John's Hospital for their care and compassion during Warren's stay.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019