Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren JANSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren J. JANSEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Warren J. JANSEN Obituary
Age 97 of Shoreview died on March 8, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Anna Mae; parents, Clarence and Elizabeth and brother, Lyle. Survived by children, Jim (Jean) and Vicki (Bill) Shipley; grandchildren, Shawn (Ashlee) Murray, Amy (Neil) Doucette and Andy Jansen; great-grandchildren, Michael and Joseph Murray, Sean and Elsie Anne Doucette; sister, Joan Gram; sisters-in-law, Carole Ann Mengelkoch and Rosalyn Boyhtari; special friend, Teresa Schoener, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, March 15th at 10:30 AM (visitation 9:30 – 10:30 AM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH; 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor. Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. John's Hospital for their care and compassion during Warren's stay.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now