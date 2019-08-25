|
|
Age 58, of St. Paul Passed away August 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Marvin & Florence; and brother, Gordon. Survived by brothers, Marvin (Sandra), Robert; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Wednesday, August 28th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 401 Concord Street at Hwy 52, St. Paul. Visitation 4-7PM Tuesday at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul; and 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019