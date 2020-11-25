Age 87, Died on November 18, 2020 Warren is survived by Marian Ruth, his loving wife of 65 years and faithful care-giver; sons Mark (Kathy), Paul (Laurie), Jeff and Tom; grandchildren Rachel (Brad), Kristen, Michael (Nadya), Jeremy, Erika, Allie (Robbie) and Kelli (Blake); great-grandson, Greyson; twin brother Wayne (Helga); sister Shirley Schoffelman (Richard); many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by brother, Gordon. Warren was husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, friend, minister, author, musician, mentor and guide to many – and a skilled 500 player! He will be remembered for his quick-wit, sense of humor, compelling storytelling, and love of a good joke. Born in Lennox, SD, attended the University of Dubuque, the Dubuque Theological Seminary and the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. He pastored Presbyterian churches in Darlington, WI, Reading, MN, Canby, MN and Decatur, IL. He then became the Founder and Executive Director of the North Central Career Development Center at United Seminary. After executive positions with Dayton Hudson Corporation and PDI, Inc. he developed and led physician leadership groups for the U of M School of Medicine and the University of St.Thomas and was a founder of the Action Wheel Leadership consulting group. Longtime members of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Warren and Marian enjoyed traveling the world together, special times at the "Chalet" in Wisconsin, but especially treasured special times with family on holidays, weddings, and birthdays where the family of magnificent singing voices always tried to sing the most loud and obnoxious version of "Happy Birthday" possible. Special thanks to Fairview Hospice and the kind service from Edna Whern and her Care Partners group. A virtual, live streamed memorial service will be held on Friday, November 27th at 11:00 a.m. To view the online service, go to westminstermpls.online.church. Memorials can be sent to Westminster Global Ministries, 1200 Marquette Ave. So., Minneapolis, MN 55403.









