1/1
Warren R. "Papa Warren" BUDACH
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, of St. Paul Born April 21, 1929. Died peacefully in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lois (nee Burdorf) Budach; son, Donald (Maria) Budach; granddaughter Krystle (Ian) Hedberg; grandson, Brandon Budach; great-grandson, Kameron Budach; and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, "Ben" and Katherine (nee Wieland) Budach; and daughters, Kathy and Sandy Budach. Warren was greatly loved and will be missed by all his surviving family members and friends. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 3-6 PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Klectsky and Sons Funeral Home, West Chapel, 1051 South Robert Street, West St. Paul, followed by 6:00 PM Memorial Service in the Funeral Home (651) 457-6200.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved