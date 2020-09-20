Age 91, of St. Paul Born April 21, 1929. Died peacefully in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lois (nee Burdorf) Budach; son, Donald (Maria) Budach; granddaughter Krystle (Ian) Hedberg; grandson, Brandon Budach; great-grandson, Kameron Budach; and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, "Ben" and Katherine (nee Wieland) Budach; and daughters, Kathy and Sandy Budach. Warren was greatly loved and will be missed by all his surviving family members and friends. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 3-6 PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Klectsky and Sons Funeral Home, West Chapel, 1051 South Robert Street, West St. Paul, followed by 6:00 PM Memorial Service in the Funeral Home (651) 457-6200.