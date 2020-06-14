Warren Richard BOVEE
Age 78, of Stillwater Died Monday June 8, 2020 at St. Paul Regions Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. Warren leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Patricia; his fine son, Sean; sister, Nancy (Jerry) Viebrock; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Sandeen; nephews, Seth Viebrock and David (Emilee) Engebretson; other relatives and friends. Private family interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport. Memorials preferred to Home For Life (Pet Sanctuary) or Stillwater Public Library. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
