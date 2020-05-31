1927 – 2020 Age 93. Warren passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Cherrywood Pointe, Roseville, MN. He was born February 18, 1927 to Ralph and Verna Grove. He spent most of his life in St. Paul, MN. Warren was a WW II Navy Combat Veteran and Korean War USMC Veteran. He worked 44 years for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Warren was known by his family and friends to be an avid craftsman, street rod enthusiast and water skier. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary, sons John (Gloria) and Jeffrey Grove, his stepchildren, Mark (Lori) Hafner, Julie Hafner Allen, Michael (Heather) Hafner and many grand and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph Grove. A celebration of Warren's life will be announced at a later date.









