Of Oak Park Heights, formerly Hugo, MN. Born 1/20/1936, Bud went home to be with the Lord on 10/1/2020. Bud held close to his heart, his faith in Jesus and his beloved family. He was always available to lend support and love whenever anyone needed him. He will always be remembered for his wit and his unique sense of humor. We are so grateful for the unconditional love that he showed to his family and friends and his Lord Jesus Christ. He graduated from Harding H.S. in St. Paul & spent 6 years in the Army reserve, playing trombone in the Army band. He played in numerous dance and jazz bands, but finally chose to only play for his Lord in church. He retired after 42 years employed as a technician in the telecom industry. Thereafter he devoted his life to his family, church, golf, fishing & memorizing and reciting Robert W. Service poems at the family Pow-Wows. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, David & Gladys Zimmermann & his brother David Jr., and many other beloved relatives and friends. Survived by wife of 52 years, Diane, daughter Heather (Chad) Zimmermann Henkels, sisters Jeanine (Joel) Richert, Peg (Bill) Bergeron, in-laws: Arden Gausman, Karen & Gordy Bond, Bill & Janet Preuss, Lona Rauma, numerous special nieces and nephews and their families, many friends and neighbors. A sincere and special thank you to the staff of Health Partners Hospice for the exceptional loving care and consideration that they showed not only to Bud, but to Diane and Heather as well. Funeral service to be held at Eagle Brook Church, 2400 E. Buffalo, White Bear Lake, MN., Thursday, 10/15/2020. Visitation 10am, Service at 11am. Luncheon to follow at the American Legion located at 5383 140th St N, Hugo, MN 55038. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated. Family and friends that are unable to make the funeral are invited to join us for the Celebration of Life at the above-mentioned Legion from 2:30pm– 4:30pm in order to control attendance and allow for social-distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bud (Papa) will be missed terribly and will be in our hearts forever.









