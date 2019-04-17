|
Age 49, of Cottage Grove Passed Away April 11, 2019 at him home He was born December 19, 1969 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Warren moved to Minnesota with his family in 1976, where he graduated from Armstrong High School in 1988. He attended North Dakota State University, graduating in 1992 with a degree in History. He was a member of the Air Force ROTC. Immediately upon graduation, Warren joined the US Air Force and became a missileer, eventually moving to Cheyenne, Wyoming to work out of the only Air Force base without a landing strip. Warren was diagnosed with Behcet's Disease in his late 20s, which prematurely ended his career in the Air Force. After being honorably discharged, he began a civilian career focusing on Human Resources. Additionally, as a way to live in support of other people and to carry on the legacy of his grandfather Willis, Warren became and remained until his death, active in Freemasonry, building a legacy of service and friendship. Warren's health continued to challenge him, eventually leaving him unable to work full-time. However, he took advantage of this to focus his remaining years of energy and love on his family, much to the benefit of his nieces and nephews. Warren was preceded in death by his grandparents Gail and Vivian Willis and Warren and Betty White. He is survived by his parents Jean White and Joe White, his brother Bernie (Nicole) and nieces and nephews Madeleine, Chloe, Caleb, Elijah and Jack, his best friend Erin Scott and innumerable Air Force colleagues and Masonic brothers. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 12 noon at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. A visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service. The interment will the follow the service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019