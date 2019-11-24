Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
2410 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN
Warren Wilcox "Bill" ROBERTS

Warren Wilcox "Bill" ROBERTS Obituary
Father of Ben and Jeremy, U of M professor, and lifetime intellectual, Warren W. Roberts passed away at Woodwinds Hospital at the age of 93. Bill was a professor of physiological psychology and researcher at the University of MN for over two decades. After retirement, he continued research by working on the genealogy of his ancestors from Europe who came to the US through Virginia and Ohio. Bill really enjoyed his research time at the Family History Centers of the CJCLDS, most recently in Oakdale. A short memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2410 Stillwater Road, in Maplewood. Family and friends are invited for a meal at the church following the service. Family will visit with guests during the meal.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019
