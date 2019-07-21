Home

Cullen-Crea Funeral Home
307 South Arch Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017-1818
715-246-2667
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Roseville Lutheran Church
1215 W, Roselawn Ave
Roseville, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Roseville Lutheran Church
1215 W, Roselawn Ave
Roseville, MN
View Map
Died on July 16, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Diabetes and Multiple Sclerosis. Waunita was born in Lawrence, Kansas on March 19, 1963 but spent most of her life in Roseville, Minnesota where she graduated from Kellogg High School in 1981. Waunita began working as a nurse's aide which led her to pursue a degree in Mortuary Science at Vincennes University. She became a licensed Funeral Director in 1992 and held multiple positions throughout Minnesota. As her disabilities from MS increased she had to give up her career and began working part time at the Low Vision Store in Minneapolis. Waunita enjoyed volunteering at the MS Society and Life Source. Waunita was preceded in death by her father Ralph (2016), brother Wayne (2011) and sister-in-law Lisa (2015). She is survived by her mother Shirley, brother Walter, sister Wanda Peterson (Don), sister-in-law Beth, several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, dear friend Harold Hoium and other family and friends. Even while dealing with two very critical and debilitating auto-immune diseases, Waunita thoroughly enjoyed life, remained positive and upbeat, and relished her independence. The family would like to thank The Gables of Johanna Shores and Optage Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Waunita during her final chapter of life. The funeral service will be held at Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 W, Roselawn Ave., Roseville, MN on Thursday, July 25th at 11 a.m. Visitation 2 hours prior to service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of the donor's choosing. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
