|
|
Retired Ramsey Co. Sheriff Deputy Age 86, of Roseville Died March 19, 2019 in Florida. Preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Michael Wayne; and brothers, Eugene & Donald. Survived by wife of 62 years, Margaret; children, Mark (Kathy), Dave (Pam), Eric (Cindi), Paul (Debbie), Mary (Jeff) Schelling; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, May 17 at THE CHURCH OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019