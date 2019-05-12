Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST
380 E. Little Canada Rd
Little Canada, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne BLOOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne A. BLOOM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne A. BLOOM Obituary
Retired Ramsey Co. Sheriff Deputy Age 86, of Roseville Died March 19, 2019 in Florida. Preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Michael Wayne; and brothers, Eugene & Donald. Survived by wife of 62 years, Margaret; children, Mark (Kathy), Dave (Pam), Eric (Cindi), Paul (Debbie), Mary (Jeff) Schelling; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, May 17 at THE CHURCH OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now