Loving Husband, Dad and Papa Left this journey of life surrounded by family on June 2, 2019. Rick was a dedicated family man, avid deer hunter and storyteller. He loved all the time he could get at the farm. Rick was born on 3/4/51 in St. Paul, MN. He is preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Lorraine; brothers-in-law, Ricky, Gary, Wayne and Ralph LaPenotiere; sister-in-law, Sheila Jeffrey. He is survived by wife of almost 46 years (this July), Nancy; daughter, Jenny (Matt) French; son, Brian (Mystery) Brinkman; apples of his eye granddaughter Carli French and soon to be granddaughter due in August; sisters, Sandy (Daryl) Nohrenberg, Sue Spiess, Diane (Terry) Steckler, Patty (Jon) Sherley; sister-in-law, Lynn (David) Elias; brother-in-law, Edward (Melanie) LaPenotiere; sister-in-law, Chris LaPenotiere; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Also survived by all brothers of Boilermakers Local 647. Time of Sharing Monday (June 10, 2019) 6:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. You will be truly missed. Until we meet again, XOXO. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019