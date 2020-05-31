Age 85, of Shoreview Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Byron and Myrtle; brothers Raymond and David; sisters, Yvonne Lynch and Colette Prokop; and son, Michael. Survived by his wife of 50 years Bette (Hart); daughter Deb, son Curt (Alysa), daughter Carrie (Jeremy) Ward; stepchildren Jerry (Pam) Ferguson, Ann (Marc) Allen, Rick (Mary Ann) Ferguson, Kim (Joe) Winiecki; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as his sisters Grace Haines, Susan Canine and many other loving relatives and friends. Wayne was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp and loved to work. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and having parties, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. A future memorial date will be shared when safe to do so.









