Age 92 of Eagan Passed away at sunrise on September 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 1, 1927 in Jeffers, Minnesota, to Kenneth and Christine Murphey. Wayne enlisted in the Navy after high school and was proud to serve during WWII. Upon his return, he started working at Blue Cross of Minnesota where he worked for 44 years and retired in 1992. He met his "first" (and only) wife Marvel Sloan while he was at Blue Cross. They were married on June 30, 1951 and were blessed with four daughters. Wayne was a devout Christian, who loved his family dearly and absolutely. When he became a grandfather, he learned his real calling in life and he was one of the most supportive grand and great-grandfathers the world has ever seen. From golfing with Brian, watching Tami play soccer, winters in San Diego to spend time with Dustin, to countless ball games for Anna and Erin and continuing to the great-grandchildren, he was certainly 100% present wherever he was. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marvel; his brother Doug; daughters Deb (Tom) Peterson, Diane (Wayne) Steinhorst, Denise Murphey, Dawn (Bob) Peterson; grandchildren Brian (Jen) Steinhorst, Tami (Taylor) Haas, Dustin Sackett, Anna and Erin Peterson; great-grandchildren Grant, Emma and Holly Steinhorst, and Ella, Carter and Pressly Haas; many nieces, nephews and close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 11:30am (gathering at 10:30) at Advent Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Avenue South, Eagan. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society or Gary Sinese Veteran Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019