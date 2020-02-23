|
Age 80 Passed away at home surrounded by his family in Palm Coast, Florida on February 12th, 2020. Wayne was born on June 9th, 1939 in River Falls, Wisconsin to Harry and Thelma Dunbar. He grew up in St. Paul and attended Harding High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Peterson, and they made a home in Afton. He will be missed dearly. He was survived by Jeanne; his children, Christine, Scott and Becky; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Wayne will be on June 20th at Memorial Lutheran Church in Afton from 12pm to 2pm. Funeral home: www.HeritageFlagler.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020