Age 91 of Shoreview on March 30, 2019 Graduated from Cass Lake High School, Retired Sperry / Univac employee, and longtime parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Lorraine. Children Garrett (Sandi), Cheryl Mullan, and Braden. Grandchildren Jordan, Jacob, and Briana Mullan, Ashlee (Valerie) Overholt Lounsbury. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, April 4th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton). Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church Thursday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arr. Holcomb –Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, Shoreview.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 2, 2019