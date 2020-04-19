Age 72, of Richfield Bud was a longtime MDRA member. Survived by wife, Susan Gladen-Benike; son, Robert; granddaughter, Tessa Worrall; great-grandson, Dakota Worrall; step-children, Kathy Gladen, Ken (Tina) Gladen; step-grand daughter, Taylor Gladen; siblings, Diane, Dawn (Dave) Lang, Tom (Claire Williams); siblings-in-law, Mary Offerman, Teresa Bell-Stone, John Kempf; friend/Pastor, Dick Curney; numerous relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Wayne "Archie" and Lillian (Delcoure); and sister-in-law, Kristine Kempf. Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials preferred to Midwest Hospice. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.