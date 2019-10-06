Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
952-924-4100
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Wayne L. LeTENDRE Obituary
Passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Judy; parents Leonard and Alma LeTendre; brother Alan; and sister Gayle Rutten. Survived by daughters Kimberly (Scott) Olson, Kelly LeTendre, Karla (Jim) Berg; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and brother Gerard (Diane). Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 19, 11:00 AM at the Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina. Visitation 1 hour prior. Private interment at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
