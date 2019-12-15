Home

O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Age 79 Of Oakdale Passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Survived by beloved wife, Christine; children Deborah (Russell) Bestler, Diane (Thomas) Breuning, and Richard (Theresa); grandchildren Nicholas, Samantha, Kristina, Dustin, Logan, Grace, Luke, Jonas, Lilly, Maxwell, and Ellyana; great-grand children Hadley and Ryder; sisters Dolores and Kathleen; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He fought a good battle while loving his family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Wednesday, December 18th at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th St. N., Oakdale, with a visitation 1 hour prior the the service and from 5 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, December 17th at O'Halloran andMurphy Cremation and Funeral Service, 8700 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury. Private interment at Union Cemetery, St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
