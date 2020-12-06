1/1
Wayne R. KRIZAN
Age 87 Formerly of Roseville, MN & Lakeland, FL Passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. Preceded in death by loving wife Carol; parents Charles and Gertrude. Survived by daughter Laurie (Rex) Kern, beloved grandchildren Jesse (Teresa) Kern, Carly Kern; great-grandchildren Jaxson, Lyla and Carter; sisters Beverly Lasher and Deanna Edwards. Wayne was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in the Korean War. He was an avid golfer and charter member of Indian Hills Golf Club. He enjoyed time with family and friends; dancing, guitar, skiing, travel, happy hour and his Harley Davidson. Special thank you to the staff at Waverly Gardens and Health Partners Hospice for their care and compassion. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
