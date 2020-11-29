1/1
Wayne R. PAVICH
Age 74 Passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Preceded in death by grand parents George and Elsie, parents Milan and Irene, older brother Melvin, sister-in-law Robin, and sister-in-law Diane. Survived by wife Linda of 53 years, younger brother Carl, brother-in-law Jim, sister-in-law Elaine (Fred), daughter Janice (Chris), son Richard (Chelle), granddaughter Ashley (Eric), nieces and nephews, and other grand children. Wayne was a Vietnam Vet. He served in the U. S. Airforce for 4 years and held the rank of Sgt. Please send all memorials to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org in memory of Wayne. A VA burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 am. Up to 50 people may attend and masks are required.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
