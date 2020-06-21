Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa Survived by loving wife, Barbara; children: Cynthia Crisp, Thomas (Jayne) Wahlberg, William Wahlberg and Robert Wahlberg; grandchildren: Matthew, Michael, Timothy, Daniel, Anthony, Nicole, John, Jessica and Mark; great grandchildren: Taylor, Mara, Drew, Charlotte, Diana, Lucy, Evan, Peyton, Maxwell, Levi, Emmitt, Felicity and William. Wayne was born in Cannon Falls, MN on December 9, 1926 to Elmer Herbert Wahlberg and Jessie Christine Wahlberg. In 1936, his family moved to Maplewood. Wayne's love for the outdoors began with his many adventures as a member of the Boy Scouts of America. At the beginning of his senior year of high school (1944) Wayne enlisted in the US Navy. He attended the Great Lakes Bootcamp and was trained at their engineering school. Wayne spent most of his service time aboard the Destroyer U.S.S. Purdy. He received an honorable discharge in 1946. Wayne returned home and went back to finish his senior year of high school. He played tackle on the football team. It was in his senior year of high school that he met the love of his life, Barbara LaMotte. She was an attendant at homecoming, and Wayne was her escort to the stage and homecoming dance. Wayne and Barbara were married on June 21, 1949. Wayne was in business with his father, building new homes and remodeling. Wayne and Barb resided in North Saint Paul until 1959, at which time they purchased a farm in Stillwater. They farmed for five years and then returned to North Saint Paul in 1964, where Wayne built a new house for his growing family. He took a position in 1968 with the First National Bank in downtown Saint Paul. He worked in the carpentry shop making and repairing furniture, fixtures and cabinetry. He remembered changing window glass some thirty stories up. Wayne enjoyed gardening, yard work, and helping their four kids with their building projects. They owned a camper, which spent most of its time on North Center Lake near Lindstrom. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family for many years. Wayne retired from the First Bank in August of 1991. His retirement was filled with gardening, traveling, and the many repair jobs his busy family presented him with. Wayne and Barb have lived in North Saint Paul since 1964. They celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary in 2019. Wayne Raymond Wahlberg died on June 11, 2020 at home, with Barb by his side. He will be dearly missed by all that loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Harriet Schouweiler, and great grandchild Mara. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.