Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2019 ~ age 71 Preceded in death by parents Roger & Hazel. Survived by wife Evelyn; sons Brian (Nicole) & Matt (Renee); 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings Pat Chinn, Larry, Debbie (Carl) Gacke, & Gary (Julie). Memorial Service Friday (4/26) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
