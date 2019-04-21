|
|
Passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2019 ~ age 71 Preceded in death by parents Roger & Hazel. Survived by wife Evelyn; sons Brian (Nicole) & Matt (Renee); 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings Pat Chinn, Larry, Debbie (Carl) Gacke, & Gary (Julie). Memorial Service Friday (4/26) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019