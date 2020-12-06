On Saturday, November 7th, 2020, Wayne passed away at the age of 89. Wayne was born on August 26th, 1931 in Ironwood, Michigan to his parents, Vernon and Emma Johnson. After joining the Army, he was stationed in Germany where he met his wife Gerda. After Wayne's military service, he spent time as a Parole Officer, Insurance Agent, and an Agent with the Central Intelligence Agency. Wayne was preceded in death by his father Vernon, his mother Emma, and his loving wife Gerda. He is survived by his children, Lynn (Richard), Larry (Sandy), Christina (Jon), and many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Services to be held at Fort Snelling in the late Spring.









