|
|
Age 87, of St Paul Died January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by one son Douglas. Surviving are his wife Catherine, four children Rick (Ginny) Ries, Jean (Don) Karpe, Terri (Arvid) Stansbury and Pam (Paul) Pignato; and a daughter-in-law Carol Ries; eight grandchildren and five great grand children. Funeral services 11 AM Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul; with visitation 10-11 AM. Burial following in Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020