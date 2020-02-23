Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600

Pastor Wayne W. ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Wayne W. ANDERSON Obituary
Age 76 of White Bear Lake, Minnesota Well Done, Thou Good & Faithful Servant Passed away peacefully February 17, 2020. Born March 6, 1943 in St. Paul to Wilbur & Marcella Anderson. Served as Pastor of First Baptist Church, Tyler, MN & Northeast Baptist Church, White Bear Lake, MN. Survived by loving wife Sharon; children Steven (Kristin), Joel (Lisa) & DeNean Tisell; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister Darlene (Jack) Huppert. Visitation Monday, February 24, 2020, 4 PM-8 PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Funeral Service Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11 AM at Faith Baptist Church, 1365 Westminster St., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -