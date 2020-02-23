|
|
Age 76 of White Bear Lake, Minnesota Well Done, Thou Good & Faithful Servant Passed away peacefully February 17, 2020. Born March 6, 1943 in St. Paul to Wilbur & Marcella Anderson. Served as Pastor of First Baptist Church, Tyler, MN & Northeast Baptist Church, White Bear Lake, MN. Survived by loving wife Sharon; children Steven (Kristin), Joel (Lisa) & DeNean Tisell; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister Darlene (Jack) Huppert. Visitation Monday, February 24, 2020, 4 PM-8 PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Funeral Service Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11 AM at Faith Baptist Church, 1365 Westminster St., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020