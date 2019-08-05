Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
THE CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul., MN
View Map
Wayne W. COLEMAN Obituary
Age 79 Of Maplewood Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Harry & Clara; sister, Bernadine. Survived by his loving wife and best friend of 58 years, Sandy; children, Pat (Patty), DeAnna (Greg) Bay; Lori Sorensen (Eric Mogren); Tony (Michele Belgea) and Chad (Angie); grandchildren, Kylie (Cody), Mandi, Patrick, Jake, Nick, Maddie, Hailey, Chase, Quinn and Carter; great-grandchildren, Vinny, Taylor and Lorenzo; siblings, Gary (Linda), Claudette (Jim) Leonard; many nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, August 8 at THE CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation AT THE CHURCH, from 4-8 PM Wednesday and 10–11 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 5, 2019
