Age 79 Of Maplewood Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Harry & Clara; sister, Bernadine. Survived by his loving wife and best friend of 58 years, Sandy; children, Pat (Patty), DeAnna (Greg) Bay; Lori Sorensen (Eric Mogren); Tony (Michele Belgea) and Chad (Angie); grandchildren, Kylie (Cody), Mandi, Patrick, Jake, Nick, Maddie, Hailey, Chase, Quinn and Carter; great-grandchildren, Vinny, Taylor and Lorenzo; siblings, Gary (Linda), Claudette (Jim) Leonard; many nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, August 8 at THE CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation AT THE CHURCH, from 4-8 PM Wednesday and 10–11 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 5, 2019