Left this world peacefully on Friday, November 8th, 2019 after an extraordinarily full 95 years. He was born in Boone, IA on October 28, 1924 and resided in St. Paul, MN since 1959. Chris was an experienced pilot and navigator, veteran of World War II and the Korean War, a pioneer in the early years of educational television, a committed leader and volunteer in Red Cross, Civil Air Patrol, his church, and many civic and community organizations. His strength of character, his commitment to duty, his high moral and ethical standards, his great kindness and quiet depths of empathy and sensitivity made him a role model for his children and many others. Chris's quiet faith was evident in how he lived, loved, and served others (including donating 68 gallons of blood in his lifetime). His reassuring sense of calm in high-stakes circumstances was honed during his war years, and his beautiful speaking voice when reading scripture in church came from years of broadcast television and voice-over assignments. Chris is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean, daughter Ann Hazen, son Eric Donaldson, grandchildren Jennifer Donaldson and Jessica Donaldson, son-in-law Richard Halkyard, and several nieces and nephews. Cards or flowers can be sent as an encouragement to his wife (Jean) at Saint Anthony Park Home, 2237 Commonwealth Ave, St. Paul, MN 55018. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross (PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037 or online at www.redcross.org/donate/ memorial-donations). Be at peace now, Dad. Your journey here is done; mission accomplished. Your loving family.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019