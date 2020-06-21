Wee Ho MOY
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 16, 2020. He was dearly loved by his wife of 64 years, four children and their spouses, four grandchildren and spouses, two great grandchildren, his siblings and many friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be having a private funeral and burial. We know that in normal times he would have had many friends and family in attendance. In lieu of flowers tomorrow's preferred to the Virginia Piper Cancer Institute who saved his life and gave us bonus years with him. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
