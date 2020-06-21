Passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 16, 2020. He was dearly loved by his wife of 64 years, four children and their spouses, four grandchildren and spouses, two great grandchildren, his siblings and many friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be having a private funeral and burial. We know that in normal times he would have had many friends and family in attendance. In lieu of flowers tomorrow's preferred to the Virginia Piper Cancer Institute who saved his life and gave us bonus years with him. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.