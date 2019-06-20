Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNearney Funeral Home
1220 East Third Avenue
Shakopee, MN 55379
(952) 445-2755
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McNearney Funeral Home
1220 East Third Avenue
Shakopee, MN 55379
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
McNearney Funeral Home
1220 East Third Avenue
Shakopee, MN 55379
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
535 S. Lewis St.
Shakopee, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wencel BOHR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wencel J. "Chum" BOHR


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wencel J. "Chum" BOHR Obituary
Age 93, of Eagan December 15, 1925 — June 15, 2019 Survived by wife, Grace Koll Bohr; children, Pat (Judy) Bohr & Lois Hill-Walters; step-sons, Steve (Lynn) Koll, Scott (Melissa) Koll, Mark (Jenny) Koll & Chad (Niki) Koll; 13 grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 14 great-grand-children; daughters-in-law, Cindy & Beti Bohr. Preceded by wife, Ida Mae "Kelly" Bohr; sons Gary & Andy Bohr; son-in-law, Tim Walters. Visitation Sunday 6/23 from 3-6 PM & Monday 6/24, 9:30-10:30 AM at McNearney-Schmidt, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11 AM at Church of St. Mary, 535 S. Lewis St., Shakopee. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Pima Air & Space Museum. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from June 20 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now