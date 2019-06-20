|
Age 93, of Eagan December 15, 1925 — June 15, 2019 Survived by wife, Grace Koll Bohr; children, Pat (Judy) Bohr & Lois Hill-Walters; step-sons, Steve (Lynn) Koll, Scott (Melissa) Koll, Mark (Jenny) Koll & Chad (Niki) Koll; 13 grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 14 great-grand-children; daughters-in-law, Cindy & Beti Bohr. Preceded by wife, Ida Mae "Kelly" Bohr; sons Gary & Andy Bohr; son-in-law, Tim Walters. Visitation Sunday 6/23 from 3-6 PM & Monday 6/24, 9:30-10:30 AM at McNearney-Schmidt, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11 AM at Church of St. Mary, 535 S. Lewis St., Shakopee. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Pima Air & Space Museum. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from June 20 to June 23, 2019