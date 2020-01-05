|
was born October 22, 1935 in Mankato, Minnesota, the son of Earl and Ida (n. Moll) Geary, and passed away at home in Maplewood, Minnesota on December 12, 2019. Wendell married Marjorie (n. Siemens) in 1956. Wendell graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1960. The family moved to West Borneo, Indonesia in 1964 where Wendell and Marjorie participated in the founding of the Bethesda Hospital and Nursing School. They focused on serving those with the least access to good medicine and those who had never heard of Jesus. Wendell is survived by his wife Marjorie and sons Wendell Jr. and Paul, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers, Marlow and Rodney. Wendell's memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist North, Highway 10 and 35W in Mounds View, Minnesota – 5151 Program Avenue.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020