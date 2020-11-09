Age 88, of Cottage Grove Passed away on 11/5/2020. Preceded in death by wife Erma. Survived by daughters Linda Peterson, Julie (Bruce) Running, sons Loren (Rita) Laturnus and Kevin; grandchildren Erich (Sianna) Siewert, Jeffrey, Victoria, Gerry (Kelly) Peterson, Mathew, Randy, Kayla, Josiah and David; brother Peter (Donna) Laturnus and sister Betty Schiele. Wendell enjoyed yard and landscaping projects as well as fixing automobiles. Special thanks to Sandy with Lakeview Hospice, Stillwater, MN. Place of burial at Cottage Grove Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 9, 2020.