1/1
Wendell J. LATURNUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, of Cottage Grove Passed away on 11/5/2020. Preceded in death by wife Erma. Survived by daughters Linda Peterson, Julie (Bruce) Running, sons Loren (Rita) Laturnus and Kevin; grandchildren Erich (Sianna) Siewert, Jeffrey, Victoria, Gerry (Kelly) Peterson, Mathew, Randy, Kayla, Josiah and David; brother Peter (Donna) Laturnus and sister Betty Schiele. Wendell enjoyed yard and landscaping projects as well as fixing automobiles. Special thanks to Sandy with Lakeview Hospice, Stillwater, MN. Place of burial at Cottage Grove Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved