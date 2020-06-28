Age 58 of Oakdale Claimed her Crown in Glory on June 9, 2020. Loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed by her husband Lyle, son Cole, daughter Alaina, parents Cleon and Florine Engel, brother Jason (Joy) Engel, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, cousins and special friends. Family Memorial service July 2, 2:00 PM. Wulff Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury, MN. Covid19 restrictions limits attendance to family and invited guests only. The service will be available on FM frequency to vehicles in the Wulff Funeral Home parking lot. A public outdoor visitation will be held from 1-2 PM prior to the service. Memorials preferred to Samaritan's Purse. A video will be available from the family at later date upon request. A Special Thank You to the Medical Team and Staff at St. John's Hospital. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.