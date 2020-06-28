Wendi L. BERTELSEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 58 of Oakdale Claimed her Crown in Glory on June 9, 2020. Loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed by her husband Lyle, son Cole, daughter Alaina, parents Cleon and Florine Engel, brother Jason (Joy) Engel, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, cousins and special friends. Family Memorial service July 2, 2:00 PM. Wulff Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury, MN. Covid19 restrictions limits attendance to family and invited guests only. The service will be available on FM frequency to vehicles in the Wulff Funeral Home parking lot. A public outdoor visitation will be held from 1-2 PM prior to the service. Memorials preferred to Samaritan's Purse. A video will be available from the family at later date upon request. A Special Thank You to the Medical Team and Staff at St. John's Hospital. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved