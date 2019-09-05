|
Age 58 Of Stillwater Twitch greeted and cared for humans and animals with love, kindness, compassion and her open, optimistic, positive personality. Whether on the softball field, an Elton John concert, or around town, she was a light through the clouds. She danced to her own drumbeat, which made her independent, strong, comfortable with herself and she enjoyed life; until the pain of physical and mental health ailments set in. Then, her light gradually dimmed. Wendy "Twitch" Ebbe - daughter, sister, mother, teammate, friend, lover, was relieved of her pain as she passed away with family by her side at 7PM on Monday, September 2, 2019. Feel her love and spirit with us. A Gathering will be held on September 7, 2019 from 1pm– 5pm at 2315 Periwinkle Ave. N., Stillwater, MN with a Celebration of Life Service at 4pm. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 5, 2019