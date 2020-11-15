Age 87 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020, from complications of Covid 19. Werner was preceded in death by parents Julia and Henry; sisters Lavonne and Darlene; and brother Richard. Survived by siblings Jerry, Don, Leo, Ione, Julia, Henry, Mary Ann, Rose, Mike (Patty), Harry (Peg); and numerous nieces and nephews. Werner was a retired local and over the road truck driver, and worked for a number of Minnesota trucking companies. Werner lived life his own way right up until he passed. Private family services will be held at a later date. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com