Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swanson Funeral Chapel - Pine City
665 3rd Avenue SW
Pine City, MN 55063
320-629-3120
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
535 8th St. SW
Pine City, MN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
535 8th St. SW
Pine City, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Werner PITZEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Werner "Skip" PITZEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Werner "Skip" PITZEN Obituary
Age 91, of Pine City MNDOT Right of Way Agent Preceded by parents Dr. Werner (Lillian nee-Ives) Pitzen, brother John Pitzen. Survived by wife of 65 years, Betty (nee-Hermes); children Mary Budke of Mora, Nick Pitzen of Moundsview, Bob Pitzen (Karen Becht), Theresa (Duane) Gaulke, Tom (Cheryl) Pitzen all of Pine City, Susan (John) O'Connor of North Branch; 22 grandchildren; 19 great grand children; sister-in-law Marie Pitzen of St. Paul. Mass: 11am MON (12/30) Immaculate Conception Church, 535 8th St. SW, Pine City with reviewal one hour prior at church. Swanson Chapel-Pine City 320-629-312 FuneralAndCremationService.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Werner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -