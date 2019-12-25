|
|
Age 91, of Pine City MNDOT Right of Way Agent Preceded by parents Dr. Werner (Lillian nee-Ives) Pitzen, brother John Pitzen. Survived by wife of 65 years, Betty (nee-Hermes); children Mary Budke of Mora, Nick Pitzen of Moundsview, Bob Pitzen (Karen Becht), Theresa (Duane) Gaulke, Tom (Cheryl) Pitzen all of Pine City, Susan (John) O'Connor of North Branch; 22 grandchildren; 19 great grand children; sister-in-law Marie Pitzen of St. Paul. Mass: 11am MON (12/30) Immaculate Conception Church, 535 8th St. SW, Pine City with reviewal one hour prior at church. Swanson Chapel-Pine City 320-629-312 FuneralAndCremationService.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 25, 2019