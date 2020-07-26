With deepest sorrow, we announce that Wesley Evan Skeie, born November 21, 1987, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. All those who were lucky enough to know Wes, lost a bright shining light in their lives. We will miss his huge heart, kind caring nature, his laughter, amazing sense of humor and most of all, the love he had for his family and friends. Wesley was a talented athlete with a passion for all sports. He loved the outdoors, fishing, music, movies and reading. He grew up in Champlin, MN. He received his BA from St. Cloud State and worked in both sales and manufacturing over the years. Wesley will be missed every day by his mom and stepdad, Colleen Skeie Norenberg and Barry Norenberg; his father, Brian Olson; step-mother, Kristine Olson; his brothers, Charles Norenberg, Max Olson and Clark Place; his grandparents, Kathy Skeie & John Myers, Cindy & Gary Olson, Sandy & George Eng and Bob & Theresa Stommel; other numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, pets and many great friends. We know Wesley is now in the loving arms of God. Grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved black lab Buster were there to greet him as he entered heaven. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date when it is safe for all who knew him to gather and celebrate the amazing man he was. We LOVE and MISS you so much Wesley and are so grateful for the time we had with you — 32 years wasn't nearly long enough…until we meet again XOXO









