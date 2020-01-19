|
Age 86 Passed away Jan. 7, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Rita and son, Shawn. Survived by sons, Wesley Jr. and Timothy; daughters, Sheilah and Christina; numerous grand children & great grandchildren. Wesley was a Golden Gloves champion. He coached for over 30 years and was an active member of his community. Memorial Service 2 PM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Washburn-McReavy Nokomis Park Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Celebration of Life 5-7 PM on Jan. 31 at VFW Post 1296, 311 W. 84th St. in Bloomington. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020