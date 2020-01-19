Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Nokomis Park Chapel
1838 Minnehaha Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 721-1651
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Nokomis Park Chapel
1838 Minnehaha Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Nokomis Park Chapel
1838 Minnehaha Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
VFW Post 1296
311 W. 84th St.
Bloomington, MN
Age 86 Passed away Jan. 7, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Rita and son, Shawn. Survived by sons, Wesley Jr. and Timothy; daughters, Sheilah and Christina; numerous grand children & great grandchildren. Wesley was a Golden Gloves champion. He coached for over 30 years and was an active member of his community. Memorial Service 2 PM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Washburn-McReavy Nokomis Park Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Celebration of Life 5-7 PM on Jan. 31 at VFW Post 1296, 311 W. 84th St. in Bloomington. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
