Age 70 Formerly of Fargo, ND and Evansville, MN Passed away peacefully March 15, 2019 due to lung cancer. Preceded in death by parents, John and Katherine Kinney; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Jim Frazer; sister, Diana Kinney; and brother in-laws, Scott Nelson and Jim Franke. Survived by daughters, Elizabeth (Jim) Langevin, Jennifer (Will) Barth, and Shauna Kinney-Voeltz; 7 grandchildren, Chelsey, Dylan, Lillian, Wyatt, Ella, Ezrah and Berlynn; 1 great-grandchild, Maverick; sisters, Virginia Nelson, Patricia Franke and Barbara; brothers, Dave (Cathy) and Brian (June); nieces, nephews, loving relatives plus so very many friends. Sibley HS graduate class of '66. Proudly served 3 tours in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War – exactly 4 years, 1 month, 17 days, 6 hours, 22 minutes and 17 seconds. Successful manager with McDonald's, General Tire, Big Wheel Rossi/ O'Reilly and then retired from sales management with Gillund Enterprises (Justice Brothers). Got a little bored in retirement and became a courtesy driver for Luther Ford in Fargo. His warm smile, ability to talk with anyone and true kindness made him many friends over the years. He loved fishing, music, playing guitar and singing (especially karaoke). He treasured time with family and friends and was a very proud dad and grandpa. Wes was loved so much and will be greatly missed. Visitation (TOMORROW) Thursday, March 21, 4 pm – 7 pm at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N. Funeral Service at 10 am Friday, March 22 with visitation 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment Fort Snelling following the service. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019