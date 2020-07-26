Age 68, of Lake Elmo Formerly of Woodbury Passed away July 21st after a brief illness. Wes was born April 2, 1952 in Kasson, Minnesota to Howard & Marie (Glamm) Bennerotte. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard & Marie, his brothers Gary & Charlie, sister-in-law Joanne Bennerotte and his buddy Rags. Wes is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheryl, his daughter, Sara & son-in-law Dan Schmitt. Sister, Myrna (Steve) Rasmussen, brothers, Stu (Sara) & Brian, sisters-in-law, Sue Bennerotte, Judy (Ron) Gust & Cindy (Bruce Jackson) Lindeman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Due to Covid and limitations on attendees, a private celebration will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf (https://ccefs.org/
), American Cancer Society
or American Heart Association
. Arrangements through Cremation Society of Minnesota.