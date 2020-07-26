1/1
Wesley Lee BENNEROTTE
1952 - 2020
Age 68, of Lake Elmo Formerly of Woodbury Passed away July 21st after a brief illness. Wes was born April 2, 1952 in Kasson, Minnesota to Howard & Marie (Glamm) Bennerotte. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard & Marie, his brothers Gary & Charlie, sister-in-law Joanne Bennerotte and his buddy Rags. Wes is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheryl, his daughter, Sara & son-in-law Dan Schmitt. Sister, Myrna (Steve) Rasmussen, brothers, Stu (Sara) & Brian, sisters-in-law, Sue Bennerotte, Judy (Ron) Gust & Cindy (Bruce Jackson) Lindeman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Due to Covid and limitations on attendees, a private celebration will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf (https://ccefs.org/), American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Arrangements through Cremation Society of Minnesota.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
