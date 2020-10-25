1/1
Wesley Scott "Wes" McCUNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 64, of Lake Elmo Minnesota Passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a brave fight against cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert McCune and Sondra Membrez (George Membrez). He is survived by his wife of 17 years Alanna "Allie," McCune, sons Joshua Gephart (Leah Billstrom), and Jacob Will, daughter Brianna Moolah (Wes), grandchildren Kyra, Madelyn, and Lincoln, step mother Patty McCune, sisters Shelly McCune (Pete Dupuis), Dawn McCune (Jeff Walter), Angie McCune Wiper (Rob), Kristen McCune (Chris Barrett), and brother Bob McCune (Linda), nieces Sina Richert and Lexie Adrian and many other dear family and friends. Born in Luverne Minnesota, Wes was a pillar of strength for his family. He grew up in Stillwater and graduated in 1974 from Stillwater High School. He then attended college at River Falls and the U of M. He was an airline pilot, owner of 3 businesses and a project manager for several construction companies, over the years. His best times were spent in the air or on the water, fishing with his family and friends by his side. His greatest joy came from time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. His love and passion for cooking and the outdoors will be permanently embedded in our hearts. Many thanks to HealthPartners Cancer Center and Hospice teams for their kindness and compassionate care. Due to COVID 19, a celebration of his life will take place next summer.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved