Age 64, of Lake Elmo Minnesota Passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a brave fight against cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert McCune and Sondra Membrez (George Membrez). He is survived by his wife of 17 years Alanna "Allie," McCune, sons Joshua Gephart (Leah Billstrom), and Jacob Will, daughter Brianna Moolah (Wes), grandchildren Kyra, Madelyn, and Lincoln, step mother Patty McCune, sisters Shelly McCune (Pete Dupuis), Dawn McCune (Jeff Walter), Angie McCune Wiper (Rob), Kristen McCune (Chris Barrett), and brother Bob McCune (Linda), nieces Sina Richert and Lexie Adrian and many other dear family and friends. Born in Luverne Minnesota, Wes was a pillar of strength for his family. He grew up in Stillwater and graduated in 1974 from Stillwater High School. He then attended college at River Falls and the U of M. He was an airline pilot, owner of 3 businesses and a project manager for several construction companies, over the years. His best times were spent in the air or on the water, fishing with his family and friends by his side. His greatest joy came from time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. His love and passion for cooking and the outdoors will be permanently embedded in our hearts. Many thanks to HealthPartners Cancer Center and Hospice teams for their kindness and compassionate care. Due to COVID 19, a celebration of his life will take place next summer.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store