Age 37, of Shoreview Passed away and became one of God's angels on June 11, 2020. Preceded in death by father, James Williquett and grandmother, Helen Schwieger. Survived by husband, Solomon; mother, Jacquie (Russ) Lerud; brother, Andy (Lucy) Williquett; grandfather, William Schwieger and many other family members and friends. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Whitney was the light of our lives. We will miss her humor and laughter. She will forever be in our hearts.