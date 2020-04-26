Wil A. "One L. Wil" HONKALA
Age 86, of Leander, TX Formerly of Woodbury, Brooklyn Park, Hermantown and Duluth, MN. Passed peacefully at his daughter's home on April 20, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Doris (Ledingham); parents; four brothers Delbert Honkala, Maynard Honkala, Marvin Gunnarson and Clarence Honkala and sisters Dory Nelson and Vivian Huard. Also preceded by foster parents, Byron and Ila Gunnarson; their two sons and one daughter. Survived by children Mark Ledingham (Lillian Johnsen), Tromso, Norway, Julie Flynn, St. Paul, MN, Brian (Luana) Spring Valley, WI and Nancy (Mark) Henderson, Leander, TX; grandchildren Jennifer Mathias, Ingrid Ledingham, Abby Akkerman, Ben Flynn, namesake Wil Henderson; five great-grandchildren Amaya, Tommy and Aubrey Mathias, Evalyn and Flynn Akkerman. Also survived by three sisters Dolly (Larry) Wood, Marilyn (Lee) Fawcett, Cheryl Schinigoi and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Wil was born in Brookston, MN, graduated class of 1951 at Hermantown High School. Served in U.S. Airforce, Korean War, rank of Staff Sergeant. Stationed in Japan at the Cryptographic Communication Headquarters in Tokyo, Far East Airforce. Graduated from Metropolitan University in Mpls., MN in 1974. Retired from State of MN, Revenue Dept., St. Paul, as Revenue Agent in 1993. Wil loved easily and was loved by many. He loved to share jokes and make people laugh, no one was a stranger to Wil. Family was everything to him and he will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
