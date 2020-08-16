1/2
Rev. Wilbur George DECKER
1930 - 2020
Age 89, of St. Paul, MN September 14, 1930 - August 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully after spending his twilight years at Cerenity Marian. Born in Saint Paul, MN his family was active in Pilgrim Lutheran Church, he attended Central High School and Macalester Concordia College, St. Paul. After Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, IL 1953 he taught at Immanuel of Fairmont, MN, Bible Church of Viola, MN, Trinity of Sauk Rapids, MN and First St. Paul's of Chicago, IL. Following Concordia Seminary-Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, Saint Louis, 1960, Rev. Decker served calls at Rockham-Redfield-Doland, SD, Missionary at-large in Toronto Township, Canada, Martin Luther of Punxsutawney and Salem of Troutville, PA until 1972. Preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur M. and Agnes B. (Abel), and many Decker and Abel-Clipson cousins. He is survived by his cousin Thomas Decker and many second cousins. Wilbur was gentle and compassionate and devotedly studied and translated the Bible. Wilbur walked for pleasure and purpose and was well-known in the Macalester Groveland area sporting a suit coat and tie. Visitation is Friday, August 21, 2020, 9:00–10:00 a.m. at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy. 96 W., Shoreview, MN followed by a Service of Committal at Elmhurst Cemetery. For your safety and comfort the service will be available on the funeral home website one week later. Memorials preferred to his home church Jehovah Lutheran Church. The family extends their sincere thanks to Cerenity Marian.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
