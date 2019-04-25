|
|
Will Hageman, of St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 after reaching the age of 96. He is survived by children Mary Brick (Jim), Gail McGillis, Margret Elson (Doug), Jim (Marg), Joann Dougherty (Moose), Tim (Kris) and Andrea Snook (Tom); 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Ann; daughter Christie Sandstad (Doug); and siblings Beatrice (Sister Teresene), Richard and Harold. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 26 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church (2055 Bohland Ave, St Paul, MN 55116), with visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Will and his wife Ann will be buried together at a private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minnesota-North Dakota, 7900 West 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439 https://www.alz.org/mnnd. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 25, 2019