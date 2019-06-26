|
|
Age 91 of Spokane WA, formerly of Colfax, WA Passed away peacefully June 11, 2019. Bill as he liked to be called, grew up in St. Paul, MN. He enlisted in the Army in 1946 where he was stationed in Germany until 1948. He moved to Colfax, WA in 1955 where he worked as a refrigeration mechanic. After opening an appliance business in nearby Garfield, he met and married Norma VanTine, now deceased. He worked for both the City of Garfield and the City of Colfax and was a volunteer fireman for both cities. Survived by his stepdaughter Val Nelson (Larry); Stepson Robert Jackson; sister Elaine (Terry) Kelley; sisters-in-law Phyllis (Michael) Kavanagh and Patricia (Donald) Geise and brother-in-law Bill (Phyllis) Helspur; nephews Tom (Laurie) Burns, Terry (Jan) Burns, Pat (Janet) Burns, and other nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. There will be a memorial service at the Garfield Cemetery on June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Colfax or Garfield Fire Department.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019