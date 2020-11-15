1/1
Wilfred "Bill" NELSON
Passed away peacefully from cancer, surrounded by his family, on November 13th, 2020. Bill was 89 years old. He met the love of his life, Eunice, in first grade in Plummer, MN. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this year. Bill is preceded in death by his father Joel Nelson and his mother Mabel Nelson, and by many friends. He is survived by wife Eunice; his sister Dorothy Nelson; by his 4 children Shelley Wakefield (Keith), Melanie Davidson (Dan), Bethany Larson (Kirk) and son Jeffrey (Wendi); grandchildren Hannah Klaers (Logan), Matt, William, Brooke, Leah, Jasper and Iris; great-granddaughter Marie and many nieces and nephews. Bill started Tri State Machinery in 1962 and loved his career. His co-workers and customers were his second family. They enjoyed many trips together including elk hunting in Colorado and fishing in Alaska and on Bone Lake. Bill was a kind and generous man who loved his wife and children more than life itself. He welcomed his sons-in-law and daughter-in-law with open arms. Everyone loved his cooking, especially at the cabin where his theme was "the more the merrier". One of the things Bill enjoyed most was having his family enjoy meals together at one table which kept growing in size. His family of 23 enjoyed meals together at the cabin for Christmas 2019 before Covid. Bill cared for and supported so many. He was a leader and mentor to many. He will be deeply missed by all. Due to Covid we will not be able to have a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name. www.whitefuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
