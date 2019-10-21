Home

Ages 47 & 48, of South St. Paul Died suddenly together as a result of a car crash on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Survived by sons, James and Liam; parents, Bill and Peg Craig and Jim and Nila Anderson; brothers, James (Jackie) Craig and Rod (Kim) Anderson; and other loving extended family and friends. Will and Cully married on April 20, 1996 in Roseville, MN. They both dedicated their lives to the students at Carleton College, the cadets of Civil Air Patrol, and the members of their churches. They loved traveling to the North Shore of MN with their sons. Visitation 4-7 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 and continues at church on Thursday beginning at 1 PM. Memorial Service 2 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Crossroads Church, 5900 Woodbury Dr., Woodbury, MN, 55129. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Donations will be given to Will and Cully's favorite organizations. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 21, 2019
