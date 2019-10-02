|
|
Age 85, of Hastings Passed Away September 27, 2019 He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jane. He is survived by children, Carol (John Durham), Anne Hemstock and Joseph (Laurie); grandsons, Joel Durham, Jacob Hemstock, Andrew Wendt, Alan and BrIan Reichel; great granddaughters, Alanna and Amerakiss Reichel; and siblings, Arnold, Elsie, Mary Lou, Arthur Jr, Rosemarie, Gery, Dorothy and Gretchen; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 8 at 10:30 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 202 W. 8th St. in Hastings. A gathering will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial gifts will be for- warded to the 's in Rochester, MN. 651-437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019