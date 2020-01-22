|
|
Age 93 Of White Bear Lake Passed away on January 19, 2020. Retired veteran of the US Navy serving during WW II. Preceded in death by his wife LaVerne. Survived by his children Carol Johnson, Kathleen Kapoun and Ann Marie Kelly; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-6 PM with a Navy Two Bell Ceremony at 5 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 2460 East County Road E., White Bear Lake and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, White Bear Lake. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020