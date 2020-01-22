Home

Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
4741 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Willard H. OVERACKER

Willard H. OVERACKER Obituary
Age 93 Of White Bear Lake Passed away on January 19, 2020. Retired veteran of the US Navy serving during WW II. Preceded in death by his wife LaVerne. Survived by his children Carol Johnson, Kathleen Kapoun and Ann Marie Kelly; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-6 PM with a Navy Two Bell Ceremony at 5 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 2460 East County Road E., White Bear Lake and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, White Bear Lake. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020
